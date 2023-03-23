Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.09

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.09 and traded as low as $12.34. Optiva shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 6,650 shares changing hands.
Optiva Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.
Optiva Company Profile
Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optiva (RKNEF)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.