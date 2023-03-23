Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Shares Up 0.4%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

