PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. PACCAR has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

