Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading Down 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 188 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (PSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCX was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

