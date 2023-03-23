Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Trading Down 0.9%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 3,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

