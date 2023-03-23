Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.