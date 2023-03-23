Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $760.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANDY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

PANDY opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the Moments and Collabs; and Style and Upstream Innovation segments. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

