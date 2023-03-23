Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.50

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $6.49. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 25,776 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $117.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Park City Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park City Group

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.