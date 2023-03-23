PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.00. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

PASSUR Aerospace Trading Down 99.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. The firm’s cloud-based platform, ARiVA, offers global flight tracking, forecasts and alerts, integrated communication and collaboration, analytical tools, and landing fee management solutions.

