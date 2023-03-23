Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.07 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

