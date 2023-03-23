PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. PayPal has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

