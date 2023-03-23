PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Alan Dale Buys 27 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 464 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($153.85).
Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alan Dale bought 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £122.75 ($150.74).
PayPoint Stock Down 0.2 %
LON PAY opened at GBX 462 ($5.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 495.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 533.59. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 453 ($5.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 660 ($8.11). The stock has a market cap of £335.23 million, a PE ratio of 924.00, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.98.
PayPoint Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.63) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
Further Reading
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.