PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Alan Dale Buys 27 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 464 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £125.28 ($153.85).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alan Dale bought 25 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($6.03) per share, with a total value of £122.75 ($150.74).

PayPoint Stock Down 0.2 %

LON PAY opened at GBX 462 ($5.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 495.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 533.59. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 453 ($5.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 660 ($8.11). The stock has a market cap of £335.23 million, a PE ratio of 924.00, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.98.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.00. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,200.00%.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.63) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

