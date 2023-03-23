PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in PDD by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

