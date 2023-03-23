Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 40,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 55,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.