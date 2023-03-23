Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

