Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perion Network traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 120814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PERI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Perion Network by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 356,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 154,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Stock Up 2.4 %

Perion Network Company Profile

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

