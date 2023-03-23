Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01), with a volume of 26,359,046 shares traded.

Petropavlovsk Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £47.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.20.

Petropavlovsk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. It principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, and transportation services; and operates educational institutes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.