PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,653 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 107.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Insider Activity

PG&E Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.