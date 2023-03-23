Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $415.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $416.44.

Adobe stock opened at $361.71 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,157 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,037 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 576,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

