Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 174,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 110,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

