PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) versus West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Head to Head Comparison

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Pharmaceutical Services $2.89 billion 8.46 $585.90 million $7.72 42.61 PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.53 million ($2.04) -0.24

West Pharmaceutical Services has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than West Pharmaceutical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

91.5% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of West Pharmaceutical Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

West Pharmaceutical Services has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for West Pharmaceutical Services and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Pharmaceutical Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 PolyPid 0 1 2 0 2.67

West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus target price of $291.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.46%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,038.28%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than West Pharmaceutical Services.

Profitability

This table compares West Pharmaceutical Services and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Pharmaceutical Services 20.30% 26.24% 19.13% PolyPid N/A -242.04% -125.83%

Summary

West Pharmaceutical Services beats PolyPid on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. The company was founded by Herman O. West on July 27, 1923 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

