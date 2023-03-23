Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.34. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

