Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.38

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.38 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.52). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.49), with a volume of 1,294,766 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,210.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

