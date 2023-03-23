Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.75

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.75 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.26). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 2,357,198 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of Primary Health Properties to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 105 ($1.29) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5,120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 112.75.

Primary Health Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Primary Health Properties

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35,000.00%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell purchased 18,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £19,902.56 ($24,441.31). 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

