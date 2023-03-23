Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 36.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE:PRI opened at $161.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $195.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. Primerica’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock worth $7,238,391. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

