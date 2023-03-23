ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 110,560 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $87.05 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

