PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Trading Down 18.9%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 18.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 18.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consists limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

