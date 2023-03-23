Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

PEG stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

