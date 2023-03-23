Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Public Storage by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $284.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

