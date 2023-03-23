Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chesswood Group Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesswood Group in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chesswood Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

TSE:CHW opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 49.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 976.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.48. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$8.80 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The company has a market cap of C$158.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

