Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Issued By Zacks Research

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:MD opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $376,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

