Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Reduced by Analyst

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

Accenture stock opened at $253.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

