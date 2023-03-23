Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDPGet Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

