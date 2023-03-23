Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for Indaptus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Indaptus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

