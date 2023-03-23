Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for HEXO Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for HEXO in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for HEXO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HEXO stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the second quarter worth $796,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HEXO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in HEXO by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HEXO by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 558,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

