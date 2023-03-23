Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter.

Pharma-Bio Serv stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.32. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; and Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

