QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.64

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.64 and traded as low as $25.71. QNB shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 3,925 shares trading hands.
QNB Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $96.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 27.38%.
QNB Increases Dividend
About QNB
QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QNB (QNBC)
