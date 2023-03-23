Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Financial Survey

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and CVRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $20,000.00 160.92 -$25.07 million ($92.36) -0.02 CVRx $22.47 million 8.64 -$41.43 million ($2.02) -4.64

Ra Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -110,533.34% -169.55% -119.65% CVRx -184.38% -33.72% -31.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.2% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of CVRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ra Medical Systems and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 0 5 0 3.00

CVRx has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 104.69%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Ra Medical Systems.

Summary

CVRx beats Ra Medical Systems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Its product, the Destruction of Arteriosclerotic Blockages by laser Radiation Ablation (DABRA) laser and single-use catheter, together referred to as DABRA, is used as a tool in the treatment of peripheral artery disease which commonly occurs in the legs. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

