Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.39.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,514,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

