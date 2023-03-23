RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 103,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 491,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares in the company, valued at $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares in the company, valued at $896,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $532,352. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Column Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,800,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,999,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

