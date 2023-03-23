Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Shares Up 0.2%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. Approximately 582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.67.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

