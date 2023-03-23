Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Trading 1.8% Higher

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,026 ($74.00) and last traded at GBX 6,022 ($73.95). Approximately 576,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,292,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,918 ($72.68).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,795.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,882.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,870.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 110.30 ($1.35) per share. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,683.23%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

