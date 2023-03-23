Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.27.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,351,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,393,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,916,000 after buying an additional 885,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $73.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

