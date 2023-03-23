REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of REGI U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGUS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. REGI U.S. shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 390 shares.

REGI U.S. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

REGI U.S. Company Profile

REGI U.S., Inc is a development stage company. It engages in the designing and developing axial vane-type rotary power devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. Its products include axial vane, rotary engines, compressors, pumps, and gas expanders. The company was founded on July 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

