Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $671.53

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 671.53 ($8.25) and traded as low as GBX 671 ($8.24). Renew shares last traded at GBX 673 ($8.26), with a volume of 68,978 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on RNWH. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.05) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
The company has a market cap of £532.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 710.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 671.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
