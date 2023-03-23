Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

CPRX stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Stories

