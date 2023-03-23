Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) recently:

3/17/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

3/10/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $116.00 to $123.00.

3/7/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $122.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $120.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $106.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $265.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

