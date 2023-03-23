Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dunelm Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dunelm Group in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dunelm Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dunelm Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,240 ($15.23) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($13.88) to GBX 1,150 ($14.12) in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

