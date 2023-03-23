ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.34. ReShape Lifesciences shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 105,093 shares changing hands.

ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of ReShape Lifesciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of ReShape Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

