Reviewing Forge Global (FRGE) and Its Competitors

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Forge Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million -$111.86 million -1.16 Forge Global Competitors $7.07 billion $656.15 million 30.17

Forge Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global. Forge Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Forge Global Competitors 4.06% 20.37% 5.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Forge Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forge Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Forge Global Competitors 144 897 1198 31 2.49

Forge Global presently has a consensus price target of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 106.85%. As a group, “Security & commodity brokers, dealers, exchanges & services” companies have a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Forge Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forge Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Forge Global has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forge Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, meaning that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forge Global rivals beat Forge Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

