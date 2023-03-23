Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,266 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,041,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 766.22%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $172,045. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Read More

